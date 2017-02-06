Kings, Aaradhna, Katchafire and Black Slate elevates Waitangi celebrations

Waipareira Trust had the honour of hosting both leaders of the National and Labour parties at Hoani Waititi Marae for the fourth annual Waitangi event at the marae.

There was definitely love in the air at Hoani Waititi Marae. And despite visits from both political parties, the people had no time for politics.

Shakaiah Perez told Te Kāea, “Today we are all celebrating our identity and our culture, so it's great to see Māori people celebrating and doing this to the government.”

Nearly 15,000 people were expected at Hoani Waititi Marae today, the largest number they have seen ever.

Te Tarahiti o Waipareira Chair Raymond Hall says, “We've been able to attract 30,000 people over the last 3 years, so this year looks like it’s bigger then what it was in previous years so it's been an outstanding year so far.”

Kings, Aaradhna and Black Slate are some of the guest artists to appear at the concert.

Perez says, “Katchafire and Black Slate are my favourites, them and Aaradhna too, but definitely Black Slate because I haven't seen them in past years.”

Waipareira Trust hopes to see Waitangi Day numbers grow by at least twice next year, and hope more west Auckland businesses can contribute.