Picture Credit: Troy Kingi/The Imagine Group Ltd

Popular Māori artist Troy Kingi is a finalist in the Best Māori Artist and Best Soul/RnB categories at tonight's Vodafone Music Awards.

Last year he released his album Aztechknowledgey. The songs on the album proved to be a hit on the airwaves throughout the country.

Kingi spoke with Kawekōrero about who has inspired him throughout his musical career.

WATCH here: