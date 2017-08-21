King Tuheitia has message for media

In his inaugural address at his 11th Coronation, the Māori King had a special message to all media.

King Tuheitia says, "Look for the positives, you're allowed to report on the negatives but you don't have to...that's terrible."

Criticising the media in what seems to be an impromptu part to his speech at Tūrangawaewae Marae, the Māori King also referred to his experiences with the media.

"They like to I don't know pick on...for me for instance every little thing I do they want to dig and gut a rake behind me and to see what they can dig up."

Today, the official Coronation Day for King Tuheitia took place at Tūrangawaewae Marae, where spiritual and tribal leaders from around New Zealand and afar participated in the ceremony.

Below is the Kiingitanga's link to the Māori King's inaugural speech for his 11th Coronation.

https://www.facebook.com/Kiingitanga/videos/vb.675275669227157/1458895967531786/?type=2&theater