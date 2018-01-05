King tides and strong winds wreak havoc on coastal Auckland communities

Twelve thousand Auckland homes were without electricity today with severe weather conditions causing damage to power lines. Although power has now been restored, for the most part, forecasters say the misery is not over yet.

It was fallen trees, power cuts, and road closures as the summer storm passed through Auckland.

MetService Meteorologist John Law says, "We've seen gusts of wind up to around about 120km p/h at Manukau Heads and yesterday up to 100km p/h at Whangaparaoa so we've had definitely those stronger winds and wet weather as well. It's not the wettest spot, it's not the windiest spot but it's definitely up there as one of the most severely affected areas."

According to MetService, Auckland has experienced more rain in the last 24 hours than it did in November and December combined.

"As we go through the rest of today we're going to find a few more showers with us but they're clearing away as we speak and we've lost that warning for the Auckland region so things are gradually getting better as we head through the rest of today and through into the weekend."

King tides caused disruption to ferry services and road closures on Tamaki Drive, Maraetai Coast Road, the Northern Motorway and Kohimarama Rd with waves breaking through into the homes of residents.

"The tides are already high thanks to the full moon and we are going to find as we go through the next few days still some high tides but without the stronger winds from the system and the lower pressure hopefully not nearly as much damage to be caused."

The low is forecast to move southeastwards across central New Zealand tonight, delivering more heavy rain and strong winds across the North Island and upper South Island.