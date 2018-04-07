Topic: Commonwealth Games

King and Coll qualify for their respective quarter-finals.

By Rahia Timutimu
  • Australia

The Kiwi Commonwealth Games singles squash field has been halved, with only star duo Joelle King and Paul Coll qualifying for their respective quarter-finals.

World No.4 King easily beat for Malaysian Sivasangari Subramaniam 11-3 9-11 11-7 11-3 in Friday's round of 16 women's singles clash.

King will go on to face Indian Joshna Chinappa in Saturday's final-eight clash and says she doesn't feel as nervous at these games.

King says, "I don't get nervous now, excitement more than anything to go out and play and represent your county and play for something bigger than just yourself." 

The match starts at 7.30pm local time (9.30pm NZT).

