Kiingitanga mourns the loss of King's sister

The Kiingitanga and Kiingi Tuheitia are mourning the loss of his older sister Tomairangi Paki who passed away peacefully this morning. Her body recently arrived at Te Puea Marae in Auckland where she will lie in the interim.

The iwi has arrived at Te Puea Marae to pay respects to the late Tomairangi Paki.

Tomairangi was a stalwart of performing arts within Tainui. She tutored Taniwharau Kapa Haka in 1981 where they won what's now known as Te Matatini.

In 2016 Tomairangi was honoured by the Tainui Cultural Trust for her contribution to performing arts within the region. She received the Life Member award.

Her passion for performing arts was inherited from her mother, the late Te Arikinui Te Atairangi Kaahu. In death, they can be reunited.

Tomairangi will lie in state at Te Puea Marae for the night. Tomorrow she will return to Waahi Pa in Huntly for the duration of her tangihanga.