Kiingitanga mourns the loss of King's sister

The Kiingitanga and Kiingi Tuheitia are mourning the loss of his older sister Kiritokia ete Tomairangi Adrianne Gail Paki who passed away peacefully this morning.

Tomairangi was a stalwart of performing arts within Tainui. She tutored Taniwharau Kapa Haka in 1981 where they won what's now known as Te Matatini. King Tuheitia, his wife Makau Ariki, and younger brother Maharaia all performed in the only Tainui team to win a national title.

In 2016 Tomairangi was honoured by the Tainui Cultural Trust for her contribution to performing arts within the region. She received the Life Member award.

She was mentored by the likes of Ngoi Pewhairangi, Napi Waaka, Ngapo and Pimia Wehi.

Tomairangi will be taken to Te Puea Marae in Mangere today where she will lie for the night. She will then return to Waahi Pa in Huntly for the duration of her tangihanga.