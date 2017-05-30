Kids push for a smokefree Kaiti Mall

Disappointed with how dirty and unclean their local shopping hub Kaiti Mall was, primary kids from Kaiti School are now driving a campaign to make Kaiti Mall smokefree.

The students paid a visit to the mall today holding hand-made signs, a move they hope will raise awareness about the dangers of smoking.

"My message is that I want the Kaiti Mall to be a better place and smokefree," says Kaiti School student Connor Paenga.

Another student of the school, Merearihi Davis says, "We want to have no smoking because last year I came over here and there was lots of smoke butts everywhere on the ground,"

The mall is right across the road from their school, a place where people come to shop and hang out.

"They came here last year and were kind of disappointed with how dirty and unclean it was really and they wanted it to be somewhere that was like their kura.

They're really proud of it and they wanted to make some changes and start to make a difference over here.

We've started talks with the council and hopefully we will drive towards making the Kaiti Mall smoke free and so this is just the start of the process really and the awareness around it," explains Mandy Owen, deputy principal at Kaiti School.

Tairāwhiti has the highest smoking prevalence in the country and these kids hope to turn those stats around.