Kidnapped baby returned to parents

At approximately 7am this morning Police received a report that an 11-day-old baby had been kidnapped from a residential address in Epsom, Auckland.

Police launched an investigation and a large team have been making numerous enquiries throughout the day.

Police are pleased to advise that we have located the baby and she is safe and well. She was returned to her parents at approximately 1.30pm this afternoon.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard says, “The baby’s parents are obviously very distraught and have been through a terrible ordeal and they are currently with their baby.

This has been an extremely harrowing time for the new parents of a very young baby. We are relieved and thankful that the baby was not harmed and has been reunited with her parents,”

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the kidnapping, however Police are talking to two people who are helping with enquiries and no further details are available at this early stage.