Kick-starting Modern Māori Quartets new album 'Thats Us!'

Some of Maori's smoothest harmonies, combined with the sound of New Zealand's Symphony Orchestra.

Modern Maori Quartet's tour with New Zealand's Symphony Orchestra kicks off in Auckland with its second show tonight. The boys are also using the tour to promote their Kick-starter campaign to raise funds for their new Album 'That's Us!'

Modern Māori Quartet member James Tito say’s We represent more than just us as a roopu, we like to think we also represent Maoridom and for those two worlds to converge is very special.

That's Us! will feature all original waiata (songs) written by Modern Māori Quartet and accompanied by some of New Zealand's most talented musicians including Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper, Awhimai Fraser, Temuera Morrison and many more.

James says that they chose to stay independent and stay together as a whanau and we make decisions as a whanau as well. Kick-starter definitely adds that community feels to it.

The group will be in Whangarei tomorrow and will then make their way around New Zealand. Ani-oriwia Adds, Te Kaea.