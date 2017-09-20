Kelvin Davis says ‘no deal’ to 2 for 1 in parliament

Kelvin Davis refuses to cede the Tai Tokerau seat to Hone Harawira even though he’s guaranteed a seat in parliament as number two on Labour's list.

Davis joined Kawekōrero Reporters where he was questioned over reasons why he wants to win the electorate seat despite Harawira pushing the ‘2 for 1’ line.

But Davis says Harawira had the seat for nine years from 2005 until 2014 “and nothing was achieved”.

He says, “You look at what was achieved in the last three years with me as the Member of Parliament in terms of sexual violence, in terms of prisons in Serco, Statoil’s gone.”

Davis believes, “There’s just no comparison.”

He says, “Two thirds of Tai Tokerau want me. Hone’s got to realise that. He’s doing good stuff in the community. Let him carry on doing his stuff in the community up in Kaitaia.”

According to Māori TV’s Tai Tokerau poll, 67% of the electorate want Kelvin Davis to represent them in parliament.