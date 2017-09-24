Kelvin Davis focused on forming a Labour-led government

The Labour Party will need to form a coalition not only with the Greens but New Zealand First if it wishes to govern.

Labour co-leader Kelvin Davis and preliminary winner of the Te Tai Tokerau has expressed in the past he will step down as co-leader if it became a necessity to govern.

He told Māori Television today, “the most important thing to me is Jacinda Ardern becomes the Prime Minister and we have a Labour led government that’s the first thing that needs to happen and anything else after that is up for negotiation.”

When questioned over whether Labour could work with Winston Peters considering his stance on the Māori seats, Davis said, “its up to Māori decide whether or not we want the Māori seats, Labour has said that we support the Māori seats and we will continue to do so. “