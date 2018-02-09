Keith Hanley throws support behind Māori Women's Rugby League team

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs development coach Keith Hanley is offering the Māori Women's Rugby League team a helping hand as they prepare for their first match against an Australia's indigenous side tomorrow.

Although they might be smaller in stature, Hanley says the girls pack just as much punch.

The Ngāpuhi coach will be lending the NZ Māori women a hand throughout the year and he hopes to see a further development of women's rugby league in NZ.

The girls side will meet the Australian Indigenous women's side followed by the NZ Māori Mens vs Indigenous Mens on Saturday.