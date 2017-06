Kaumātua Kapa Haka event attracts performers from across Aotearoa

The programme for this year's Kaumātua Kapa Haka two-day event has been posted and shows a strong line-up of performers from across Aotearoa.

Hosted by Te Papa Museum in Wellington, the event will take place on Saturday and Sunday 24-25 June from 10am to 4pm on both days.

This year the event will be livestreamed via YouTube and available to watch on their website here.

Programme

10am – Whanganui-a-Tara Pākeke

10.30am ­– Waikato Taniwharau o Tainui

11am – Auckland Māori Anglican Club

11.30am – Te Awa Tūpua o Whanganui

12pm – Mātaatua

12.30 – Ngātiwai Taitokerau

1pm–1.30pm – Break

1.30pm – Ngāti Kahungunu

2pm – Te Pūru o Ngāti Whātua

2.30pm – Ngāi Tahu-Waitaha

3pm – Taranaki ki te Tonga

3.30pm – Hokowhitu-a-Tū me Maumahara

4pm – Finish

Programme

10am – Hokowhitu-a-Tū me Maumahara

10.30am – Mātaatua

11am – Ngā Pākeke o Rātana

11.30am – Te Pūru o Ngāti Whātua

12pm – Auckland Anglican Māori Club

12.30pm – Taranaki ki te Tonga

1pm–1.30pm – Break

1.30pm – Ngāi Tahu-Waitaha

2pm – Ngāti Kahungunu

2.30pm – Ngātiwai Taitokerau

3pm – Whanganui-a-Tara Pākeke

3.30pm – Waikato Taniwharau o Tainui

4pm – Finish