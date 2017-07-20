Karakia for Kiingi Taawhiao cottage

A cottage of high significance to the Waikato-Tainui iwi will be officially opened and blessed in a special ceremony on Saturday 22 July. The cottage was once the home of the second Māori king, Kiingi Taawhiao.

The cottage has moved from its original site in Wallace Road to the new location at the foothills of Māngere Mountain - a significant cultural site and a key part of the landscape for the Waikato-Tainui and Waiohua people.

Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board provided just over $183,000 for the project, which is in partnership with mana whenua.

The refurbished facility will be leased by Māngere Mountain Education Trust.

When: 5:45am for 6am start Saturday 22 July

Where: Mangere Mountain Education Centre, 100 Coronation