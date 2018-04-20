Kapa haka takes centre stage in Te Wairoa

Thirteen haka teams are set to take center stage at Te Wairoa Waiora Ngati Kahungunu Regional Kapa Haka Competition this Saturday.

Hundreds of haka fans from all over the Tākitimu region are expected to be there.

Wairoa-based kapa haka, Te Rerenga Kotuku, began competing in this competition 26 years ago and has been to every Te Matatini competition since.

This year will be the first time in a decade they will be competing on their home turf.

2006 saw the last Wairarapa team take the Ngati Kahungunu regional stage where they placed 4th resulting in a missed chance to compete at Te Matatini.

Twelve years later the Wairarapa are back and Te Rangiura o Wairarapa are ready to rumble.

With 400+ performers set to take the stage and 50 market stalls with a variety of items suitable for everyone, it’s bound to be a great day out for the whānau.

If you are in Wairoa head down to Lambton Square, Mansfield St this Saturday for a fun-filled day of kapa haka.

Entry is a gold coin donation and gates open at 7.30am.

Tune in to the live broadcast on the Māori Television website.

See below for the lineup: