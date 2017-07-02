Kapa haka greats take stage in celebration of Matariki

The biggest names in haka rocked the stage at Auckland's entertainment centre, 'The Cloud' as part of Matariki celebrations. Te Taumata Kapa Haka, saw teams such as Te Matatini champions, Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti and Auckland locals, Te Waka Huia.

As expected, Te Matatini champions Wharanga Mai Tawhiti struck Auckland's waterfront with a strong performance to celebrate the Māori new year.

Event organizer, Anahera Higgins says, “It's awesome having these teams take part in our Matariki event. They're definitely entertaining the crowd for sure.”

The event, Te Taumata Kapa Haka is the new Matariki Festival held at The Cloud which replaced the 2degrees Super 12 Kapa Haka competition to attract more people to the event.

Event co-ordinator Anahera Higgins sees value in this inaugural festival, “This partnership between the Auckland City Council and Te Matatini aims to promote the best teams in the country.”

2015 Te Matatini winners Te Whānau-ā-Apanui brought their coastie styles to Auckland with a political twist.

The Auckland City Council continue to support kapa haka and continues to showcase the best of the best during the Māori new year.