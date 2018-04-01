Kakahi church turns 100

In a small rural settlement just south of Taumarunui, a community is celebrating 100 years of their local church, Hato Hohepa.

In its former glory, it was the pillar of Kakahi society. But now it is rarely used.

While WWI was raging, the church was completed in 1918. It was sourced from local rimu and paid for by the old people with their land money.

Arana Taumata's family are from Kakahi and were all baptised at Hato Hohepa. The church played a critical role which is the reason he's still alive today.

Tautama says, "specialists in Wellington wrote to me by letter in 1984 that I had a terminal cancer. I was suffering cancer of the lungs and throat."

His family urged him to come home to put trust in his Catholic faith. And a mass healing of hands was held.

Taumata says, "I felt the true healing come over me. I really did."

Arana Taumata became a Katakita, a lay Minister for the Catholic Church, but there are still few church-goers.

For Mr Taumata, the church will always be his salvation.