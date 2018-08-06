Kaipara locals set to bring their fight to the big smoke

On Wednesday, August 9 advocacy group Direct Animal Action is set to join forces with locals from the Kaipara District to protest against the proposed mega-chicken factory outside Tegel’s headquarters in Newmarket, Auckland.

Deirdre Sims, spokesperson for Direct Animal Action, says they’re supporting the cause in the hope that Tegel will back out of their plan to build the mega-factory.

“We're teaming up with the Kaipara locals to keep the pressure on Tegel because we want them to pull the plug on their mega farm for good."

Sims says they are disappointed with how the company has dealt with the issue and the perceived lack of consideration for Kaipara locals.

"We're really looking forward to standing side by side with the Kaipara locals to show Tegel the fights not over yet," says Sims.

Poultry giant Tegel recently suspended its application to build the country's biggest chicken farm to raise nine million chickens a year on a farm in Arapōhue.

Tegel asked the Northland Regional Council and Kaipara District Council to suspend its application so it could respond to concerns outlined in their reports.

The company has argued that the proposed farm would provide jobs for locals and say they have sought to consult with affected parties.