Kai in schools aims to help students achieve

A secondary school in Otahuhu is able to provide free meals to students under its functions as a Partnership school. It allows educators to partner with community organisations to raise achievement among Māori and Pasifika students from low socio-economic backgrounds.

The Pacific Advance Senior School in Otahuhu since opening back in 2015 have been providing two meals a day 5 days a week for all 100 of their students. Falefatu Enari the co-principal of PASS says you can't expect a child to learn when they are hungry so we first feed our students then we can teach them and they can learn".

Principal Enari says, " Being a partnership school our board is given the autonomy with the funds to address the needs of our students and teach our kids".

Partnership schools are an opportunity for communities, iwi and business organisations to partner with educators to help raise the achievements of Maori, Pasifika and students from low socio-economic.

Principal Enari says, "We need to help the government included we need to take responsibility and help these kids reach their full potential it's our responsibility children going hungry is criminal".

Pacific Advance Senior School is a partnership school for Year 11,12 and 13 students as the first term of school kicks off next week on Tuesday 1st of February PASS like many schools throughout Aotearoa will be gearing up for the year ahead.

For more information: www.pass.school.nz