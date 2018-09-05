Kai Ora Fund supports 56 Northland projects

The Kai Ora Fund has many people in the Northland region considering the healthier option when it comes to food choices.

This fund supports projects in Te Tai Tokerau that make healthy food available and sustainable in local communities across the region and this year has seen the most projects supported by the fund since beginning in 2015.

The fund is a partnership between Far North District Council, Te Tai Tokerau Primary Health Organisation (PHO), Te Puni Kōkiri, Northland Inc and Manaia Health PHO.

Ngaire Rae, Manaia Health PHO health promotion manager, says, "It's very exciting to see the energy and passion in the community around local food. We can't wait to see what this round of projects will achieve."

Kai Ora has funded 56 projects, including the set-up of a cooperative food mart in the Hokianga, watercress growing, the creation of backyard garden boxes in 50 homes in Kawakawa, the start-up of a youth-led mobile smoothie bar in Kaitaia, and school-based garden-to-table programmes.

Daniela Johnson, Kai Ora coordinator at Te Tai Tokerau PHO, says, "We're keen to hear from groups interested in applying in the future or interested in contributing to current projects."

Johnson also says the purpose of Kai Ora is to fund projects that will make healthy and sustainable food available throughout the region.

"We're here to encourage and support those who share this dream and passion."