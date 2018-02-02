Kai festival returns to Kawhia

This Saturday Kawhia will host its annual kai festival, celebrating the peaceful blend of culture and cuisine.

The Kawhia Kai Festival is known for its fresh flavored crafted cuisine, its live entertainment and the historic world of Māori art and craft, such as flax weaving, wood carving and much more.

The festival is described as a paradise for all food lovers and is listed as the ‘must see event’ in The Lonely Planet Travel Guide.

Mayor Max Baxter said he is "thrilled to welcome the many thousands of visitors from across New Zealand and the world to the event. The Festival has been growing in popularity each year offering unique experiences to all who attend. I encourage everyone to travel to Kawhia to experience this unique Kiwi event.”

With a leisurely two and a half hour drive from Auckland and only 50 minutes from Hamilton, the Kawhia Kai Festival is an easy day trip for many.

The festival starts from 9 am.