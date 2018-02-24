Kahurangi Dance Company head to America

Kahurangi Māori Dance Company, founded by Tama Huata, are heading off on their American tour as they celebrate a rich history in Māori performing arts that spans more than 30 years.

The company which was formed in 1985 has been traveling the globe for decades, but this time they had a helping hand.

"It's the first time that Creative NZ has come on board with funding to help our Kahurangi group to elevate our kaupapa even more," says Narelle Huata, CEO.

"The Kahurangi group will be going overseas to Florida to perform and entertain our culture to people that aren't from New Zealand."

The previous tours have been everywhere from India, Asia, Canada and through Australia and New Zealand.

A mixed group of experienced performers have been practicing every day to make sure they stage ready for the two week trip.

The tour is an international theatre and educational tour that will open up opportunities for its performers.



