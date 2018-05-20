Kahungunu protest against controversial Craggy Range walking track

Ngāti Kahungunu iwi and supporters demonstrated outside of Craggy Range Winery in Hawke's Bay against the walking track that Craggy Range put on the tribe's ancestral mountain Te Mata o Rongokako without their knowledge.

Around 100 people turned out to have their say against the walking track.

"This is our response, what we want it gone and returned back to its original state it was in before the walking track was put in that is why we've turned out today," said Warren Hamlin, from Waimarama Marae.

The 2.4km track that has brought the great-granddaughter of Merehine Te Kaa one of the original owners of Te Mata Peak to tears.

"My heart breaks for the land of our ancestors that were here before us, but it's been decimated and who gave them permission to decimate it," says Hariata Te Ruru Akonga Mohi-Baker.

The application was non-notified so iwi were never consulted when it got the go ahead from the Hastings District Council.

"For them to bypass the processes to put the track on the hill and not ask the consent of the iwi and not ask the consent of the people and somehow district council let that happen it's underhanded and pretending that it's not, its not ok," says protestor Bridget Allison.

In a joint statement from the council and Craggy Range Winery, it says over the next few months it will undergo a cultural assessment, conduct consultation and assess the best options for all the community.