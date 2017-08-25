Kahungunu language symposium reaches hundreds

Ngāti Kahungunu continues to ramp up its efforts to revive the Māori language in its region, with 700 people packing out its two day language revitalisation symposium in Hastings.

"Our theme is, inspire the inspirers, and as we see here we have a full house of those people that have come here to be inspired by an inspirational line up of speakers," says symosium organiser Jeremy MacLeod.

Over two days they'll hear from not only exponents of the Māori language, but inspirational leaders in a variety of fields.

"The majority of the speakers here are advocates for Te Reo, so they all know the barriers that come with trying to revive the Māori language. So we are very fortunate to hear from them."

The symposium is bilingual to help cater to all levels of Te Reo and has seen people travel from all over the region and beyond to take part.

"The most important thing to me is that they will have the desire to revive the language, to find a way to improve their own language, that's the most important thing here."

"There are 700 people here today and they will all go back to their communities speaking Māori, Kahungunu kia eke."

The event goes hand in hand with its many other past strategies to revitalise the langauge, including marae consultation and publishing online video series about the plight of the Kahungunu language.