Kahungunu designer wins supreme fashion award

Kahungunu designer Misty Ratima is off to New Zealand Fashion Week after being named the supreme winner of this year's Miromoda Fashion Design competition.

"I was very surprised but so happy too because I'd achieved my dream I've been chasing for so long," says Ratima.

"It's been a long journey for me on this path and I really want to be able to showcase Te Reo Māori as well as hopefully inspire today's youth, that this is another creative avenue they can pursue."

For this Mum of four she draws her design inspiration from her children and her Māori heritage.

"I really want to be able to show my children that they should chase their dreams and not let go of their desires, yes, so they can achieve it."

At Fashion Week she'll be showcasing eight different different looks in front of a live audience of around 800 people.

After that she hopes to launch her own label called Te Kohu which is a translation of her name Misty.