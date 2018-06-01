Kahungunu Craggy Range deal costs $1.5mil

A Kahungunu hui-a-iwi was held today after the surprise joint agreement between Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi and Craggy Range to buy back 28ha of land including the walking track at a price tag of over $1.5mil.

"A lot of people are knowingly upset, angry and are coming vent and this is the right place, at a hui-a-iwi," acknowledges Ngahiwi Tomoana, chairman of Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc.

"It's really sad that it's come to this. We had a hui at Waimarama last Saturday to have a look at a way going forward with these people. Unfortunately what has happened was not an outcome of what we addressed at the hui so it was quite disappointing to see it on Facebook," says Flo Karaitiana, who is tangata whenua.

The hui was called to explain why Ngāti Kahungunu iwi enterted into an agreement with Craggy Range to buy back the land.

"Craggy Range were going to buy the whole lot anyway and they were going to do what they wanted and we would've been spectators, so the whole cost of it was up to $2 million dollars, between $1.5 and $2 million. I came in and said 'we want to take hold of this and we want to be part of the settlement rather than part of the spectatorship' so now we are, we have a hand in it and control it," says Tomoana.

Kahungunu iwi have demonstrated against the track, calling for it to be removed completely since discovering it had been built without consultation.

"It's sad to see that we're fighting council and all the others about non-consultation yet we can't even do it within ourselves and that starts tribal raruraru unfortunately. A lot of people may agree, a lot of people may not agree but that's my stance on it," saya Karaitiana.

The controversial track has new gates installed and is now officially closed to the public, with talks of an entirely new track to be built.

"The new track is a name only, this has to be discussed now that we're owners but the cultural impact assessment and all those other things will happen first and then we'll determine how we'll go forward from there and today is just that step one," says Tomoana.

The idea is to make it a tourist attraction that will tell the history and cultural significance of the place.