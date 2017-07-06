Kahungunu appoints new General Manager

Chrissie Hape is the new woman at the helm of Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated, she has just been appointed as General Manager taking over from former Chief Executive Dr Adele Whyte.

Hape was born and raised in Hawke's Bay and says she has always wanted to work not only for, but with her people.

"I come from a history of public service as well as community service and there is a lot of capability and capacity that is in public service that is of use to community and to iwi and I felt that I could offer that."

Over the next 12 months she'll be helping to put strategies in place to improve the situation in Kahungunu in areas like housing and employment.

"We're starting to have discussions directly with ministers with ministry officials across the government sector to say how can we work closer together to pursue the outcomes because in reality they are mutual outcomes."

Her role helps to fill a transitional period after former CE Dr Adele Whyte resigned to start her own business.