Kahungunu and Corrections sign kawenata

Ngāti Kahungunu have signed a kawenata (agreement) with the Department of Corrections that would see the iwi play a more pivotal role in reintegrating prisoners back into the community when they leave prison.

"We want to be able to work with the families before even going to prison, as well as when they get out," says Ngahiwi Tomoana, Ngāti Kahungunu Chairman.

"I support all iwi in this, Ngāti Kahungunu is one of the first to sign this agreement with Te Ara Poutama [Corrections], and it makes sense because of inmates in prison are our relations," says Kelvin Davis, Minister of Corrections.

One of the main focuses is getting inmates into safe housing when they leave prison.

"What we know is that the biggest fall-over rate is when people come out of prison, they've done well often on programmes but they haven't go that safe place to live or the people that will care for them and help them get a job," says Ray Smith, Chief Executive, Corrections.

Corrections is looking at using the Whare Oranga Ake model, which are reintegration houses for prisoners inside prison grounds, but building that in the community.

"It's early days but we're already looking at a concept for a home that might take 6 - 8 women and if we can get the men's facility up and running it will be a little bit bigger than that," says Smith.

Smith says the plan will mean that inmates are better able to find work and start to reconnect with families.



