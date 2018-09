It's the junior secondary school students' turn to take to the stage today at the national Ngā Manu Kōrero speech competition at Houhoupiko, Gisborne.

The voices of speakers in the Tā Turi Kara and Rāwhiti Ihaka sections echo throughout the stadium, with each speaker eager to make an impression on the judges.

The winners will be announced this afternoon.

The event is being live-streamed on Turanga FM's Facebook page.