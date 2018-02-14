"Judith Collins has the numbers" - Former National MP

Judith Collins has the numbers to become the party's next leader, according to a former party MP. However, a Māori Political Commentator believes the party will most likely be led by a much younger MP.



Former National MP Claudette Hauiti says Judith Collins is the right person to lead National.

"She's genuinely interested in her colleagues and by her raising her hand immediately shows that she's done her homework and she's looked at the numbers and she's quite confident that she does have those."

Although Political Commentator Roihana Nuri disagrees. He says Simon Bridges will most likely take the leadership.

"This descendant of Maniapoto Simon Bridges, he has Manipaoto ancestry, we will also see that if he stands in that position he'll learn about himself and his indentity. "

In 2014 Collins, the then Justice Minister resigned from her portfolios following allegations she had behaved inappropriately and tried to undermine the Serious Fraud Office director. Despite this Hauiti says Collins has the numbers.

"She's got, on a personal level, very close friends in the back benches but on a professional level as well too she's been very supportive of back benchers in their career development."

Nuri says, "She's aged in the party, perhaps she should follow Bill English and resign from parliament as she's been there for a very long time."

Meanwhile Claudette Hauiti and Roihana Nuri say a dark horse for the party leadership could be Nationals Former Minister of Defence, 50-year-old Mark Mitchell.



