Judge says no to pokies for Kaiti in historic ruling

Pokie machines have been shut down permanently in the Kaiti Mall after a judge ruled in favour of community trust Ka Pai Kaiti.

Communities Against Alcohol Harm representative Lizz Crawford says that the ruling is a first for Tairāwhiti and will change the community dynamic for the better.

"What happened was we took the voice of community into that district licensing committee hearing and they heard us and the inspector had done a very thorough job and said 'look, this is operating more as a gambling place and it can't do that if it's licensing is for a tavern'," she says.

Ka Pai Kaiti was the only group to oppose the renewal of the on-license for the Kaiti Club Hotel, formerly known as the Kaiti TAB at the Gisborne District Licensing Committee last year.

Crawford says the license it has was opposed 18 years ago but was granted.

"So, 18 years later when we think about that- is it going to take 18 years to make more changes? We're hoping that the answer is no and we're hoping that is a gateway to some real positive stuff happening in Kaiti," she says.