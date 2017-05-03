JobFest creates employment opportunities for young Aucklanders

In Auckland, 10,237 Māori and Pacific Island youth aged 15-24 years are not in employment, education or training. Today, hundreds of rangatahi gather at the 5th annual JobFest in Manukau with hopes of securing employment.

"Catch a Passion and Land a Job," this is the theme of the 5th annual JobFest, an event that Rosa Marisa Iosua Vaili says has provided her with a life changing opportunity.



Newly employed Rosa Vaili says, "First I had an interview then they said yup I wanna interview this girl once more then I got called into their office and then I got a job and I'm happy I'm a kitchen hand and now they're training me to be a chef which is a whole new level and I'm so excited for it."

Hotel manager Ryza A Suryo says that when recruiting youth, he looks out for attitude and passion.

Suryo says, "We love being at events like this it's a great opportunity for us to look at the youth, young employment. We're just very basic we just look for two things, that is attitude and passion. We have enough skills to teach people the skill levels and this is something we're really passionate about."

With an excess of 1250 jobs on offer, Deputy Mayor Bill Cashmore is confident that the event will contribute to a decrease in youth unemployment rates in Auckland.

Deputy Mayor Bill Cashmore says, "To date, there are somewhere around 1250 jobs being allocated over 800 different businesses this is our biggest one ever an opportunity for young people especially Maori and Pasifika here in the south to engage directly with employers and that's gotta be positive."

At the moment JobFest is an annual Auckland-based event. Councillor Alf Fillipaina says that other regions should consider organizing similar events in order to tackle unemployment.