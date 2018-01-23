Jimmy Cliff to perform at inaugural festival

Reggae sensation Jimmy Cliff will be the lead act at the inaugural Bay of Islands Music Festival in March.

The festival, to be held at the Copthorne Hotel and Resort, Paihia, will include an impressive mix of international and New Zealand roots, soul, funk and blues artists.

Joining Jimmy Cliff is the Island-style soul singer Bobby Alu, Aotearoa roots group Katchafire, Teeks, Louis Baker and Rob Ruha. Other artists are set to be announced next month.

General Manager of the Copthorne, Andrew Whittaker says, “We are proud to have secured this amazing event”

“Festival-goers can expect world-class music and a taste of our Northland arts and culture in a truly beautiful setting.”

In addition to the musical feast, concert-goers will be able to enjoy gourmet food, local wines and craft beers, as well as arts and cultural activities.

Taking advantage of the hotel setting, one accommodation wing is transformed into a unique Festival VIP Zone. The VIP Rooms all have a balcony or deck over-looking the festival site, with a premium view of the stage and Te Tii Bay. These will be in hot demand and are limited in number.

Māori singer and songwriter Rob Ruha will perform at the inaugural festival

Earlybird tickets go on sale to Jacman Entertainment and Eventfinda subscribers only on Wednesday 24 January at 9am.

The general public can purchase tickets on Thursday 25 January from 9am.

The event will take place on Sat 31 March 2018.

TICKET PRICES:

Earlybird Adult $99.00 + booking fee

General Admission Adult $119.00 + booking fee

The Private Box $1500.00 (up to 6 guests)

Dance Til You Drop Box $2000.00 (up to 10 guests)

Child Ticket 12yrs old and under FREE (GA only). Must be with accompanying paying adult

Soul singer Louie Baker will also join the line-up of talent