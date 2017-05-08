Jet boat apprenticeships to provide career path for Ngāi Tahu uri

Ngāi Tahu Tourism has launched a marine mechanic training programme at Shotover Jet, providing a unique opportunity for iwi members to build a career in the tourism industry.

Working at one of the largest tourism operators in Aotearoa, the programme will offer the successful Ngāi Tahu applicant on-the-job training, guidance and support, while working towards a marine mechanic qualification.

Chief Executive Quinton Hall says the company wants to encourage more people to consider the tourism industry as an exciting and worthwhile career option.

He says, “Tourism is New Zealand’s biggest export earner, so this is an awesome opportunity for someone to join a successful, growing industry.

It has been a challenge to recruit experienced jet boat mechanics, so it’s important for us to find ways to build this talent.

Providing this opportunity to Ngāi Tahu people is another way that we can support the aspirations and development of the iwi.”

Maintenance Team Leader at Shotover Jet, Rikki Swete, says he is excited about the launch of the programme.

“As a young Ngāi Tahu person, I’m keen to share my experience as a past apprentice and pass on my knowledge and skills to new people coming through.”

Ngāi Tahu Tourism has partnered with the NZ Marine and Composites Industry Training Organisation (ITO) to deliver the apprenticeship programme. The ITO, along with a senior member of Shotover Jet’s maintenance team, will provide regular support for the trainee.

Applications are now open to Ngāi Tahu and close on 7 July 2017. For more information and to apply, go to: https://workforus.nttourism.co.nz/jobdetails/ajid/vkRp7/Marine-Mechanic- Apprenticeship,21663