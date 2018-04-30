James Rolleston is on the comeback trail

The Breaker Uppers is the new film with James Rolleston, directed by Jackie van Beek and Madeleine Sami.

Rolleston is back on screen after a car accident which changed his life- he is ready to make a comeback.

Rolleston says, "Yeah, The Breaker Uppers was a awesome film to come back to and I am just very happy to be back, be back doing what I love".

He took up the role of Jordan, whose life is not too different from his own off-screen.

"He's a naive guy with a very big heart. He finds himself in the very sticky situation of wanting to break up with his high school girlfriend, played by Ana Scotney. So he seeks out the help of Jackie and Madeleine's characters, who run a business breaking up couples for money".

At just twenty years of age, James has played many different roles but now he wants to go down a different path and is looking forward to being part of many more films to come.

"This is the first pure comedy feature film that I've done and I am really happy to have been a part of this film," says Rolleston, "I've actually got a couple of projects on the horizon. One being a television role and the other a theatre role. I can't say much but keep an eye out and stay tuned".

Rolleston will always be grateful of the first role he starred in and says, "Boy is special to me because that was my first acting gig and it was an incredible experience working with Taika Waititi".

Kapa haka has also been on his agenda as he recuperated from the accident.

"Well, standing for Opotiki Mai Tawhiti was definitely an experience I will always cherish for life and who knows maybe you'll see me back on the stage in the near future".























