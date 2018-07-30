James Rolleston brings star power to Shortland Street

Te Whakatōhea descendant James Rolleston is relishing the opportunity to act in New Zealand's favorite drama series, Shortland Street.

He's been putting his best foot forward after the tragic accident last year which almost ended his career.

He's no stranger to the big screen. Now he'll be joining an illustrious cast on Shortland Street as 'Kawe'.

"Kawe's a good kid at heart and he's made a few mistakes, and he's come here to Ferndale to turn his life around and try and find the positive things," says Rolleston.

The 21-year-old will play a boy who is trying to change his life for the better by rebuilding a former relationship with Doctor Esther Samuels.

Rolleston says, "There's a little bit of history between Kawe and Esther and they're rekindling things between them and trying to rekindle to what they had going."

From Boy, The Dead Lands, Pork Pie to Breaker Upperers, Rolleston has had a varied career but says the pace of his new role is a lot more demanding.

"It's a lot different in terms of pace and things, in film you have freedom of time to do things and at Shortland Street you have to be on your 'A' game all the time. You've got to have your lines all there, there's a whole lot of dialogue that I have to get through."

In 2016, Rolleston was charged with dangerous driving after the car he was driving crashed into a bridge. The accident was severe, impacting his cognitive function.

Rolleston says coping with his workload has since been a challenge.

"It really puts me under the pump, but it's good though. The acts are like reacts for my brain and it keeps my brain active and always working. I've been coping alright. I've had days where I've got home and I feel absolutely knackered and I just want to sleep, but I'm dealing with it alright."

While the new role has its challenges, working alongside mates Jayden Tangira and Tane Williams has helped him to settle in.

"Yeah they definitely have, they've shown me the ropes and helped me feel comfortable here."

Rolleston says he likes the closeness and the family vibe at Shortland Street and doesn't know how long he will be there but he's making the most of this opportunity.













