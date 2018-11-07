Jacinda Ardern to return to Ratana

Political parties, churches, iwi schools and public figures are just some of the groups expected to be welcomed on to Ratana Pā today as the 100th Te Waru o Noema Celebrations begin.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was still carrying baby Neve Te Aroha during her last visit to Ratana. It was then that the people gifted her the name ‘Te Waru o Noema,’ meaning The Eighth of November, which signifies the foundations of the Ratana faith.

Ardern, along with Ministers Kelvin Davis, Nanaia Mahuta, Willie Jackson and MPs Adrian Rurawhe, Rino Tirikatene, Kiri Allen, Luisa Wall, Tamati Coffee and Meka Whaitiri will be attending a pōwhiri at 3pm and Minister Davis is expected to speak on their behalf.

The pōwhiri schedule is as follows:

· 9 am Ngā Mōrehu Katoa

· 11 am Ngā Iwi Katoa

· 1 pm Ngā Haahi Katoa

· 3 pm Political Parties

There will also be ongoing activities such as an Archive Exhibition, Wānanga and a full youth programme kicking off today: