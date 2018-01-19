Jacinda Ardern keeps baby gender 'under wraps'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner, Clarke Gayford, have announced that they are expecting their first child in June.

Ardern posted a simultaneous status to Instagram and Facebook saying, "And we thought 2017 was a big year! Clarke and I are really excited that in June our team will expand from two to three, and that we’ll be joining the many parents out there who wear two hats.

I’ll be Prime Minister AND a mum, and Clarke will be “first man of fishing” and stay at home dad."

Ardern says she is excited about the prospect of becoming a mum.

In a statement the couple said, “We’re both really happy. We wanted a family but weren’t sure it would happen for us, which has made this news unexpected but exciting.

“Clarke and I are privileged to be in the position where Clarke can stay home to be our primary caregiver. Knowing that so many parents juggle the care of their new babies, we consider ourselves to be very lucky."

Ardern says she has met with Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, who will be taking on the role of Acting Prime Minister for a period of six weeks after baby is born.

“As is the case when I am overseas, Mr Peters will act as Prime Minister, working with my office while staying in touch with me. I fully intend to be contactable and available throughout the six week period when needed.

“Mr Peters and I have a great relationship, and I know that together we’ll make this period work. I will make arrangements for appropriate Ministers to act in my other portfolios over the six weeks I am away from Parliament."

Ardern knew of the pregnancy on October 13, but kept remained mum.

“From a personal perspective, I am so looking forward to my new role as a parent. But I am equally focused on my job and responsibilities as Prime Minister.

“While 2018 will be the year I become a mum, it will also be a year that the Government finishes our 100 day plan, and starts pursuing all of the priorities that will build a better New Zealand. I look forward to leading that work, and having a slightly expanded family join me on that journey. “