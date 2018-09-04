Iwi place ban on Castle Rock

Vision courtesy of Demi Colenbrander.

Local Coromandel iwi, Ngāti Huarere, have placed a rāhui (temporary ban) on the Motutere (Castle Rock) mountain following two deaths in recent months.

Ngāti Huarere spokesperson, Wanda Brljevich says, “As legal owners, we want to take time to discuss how we manage our maunga going forward."

"This mountain is private property and notice is given that any unauthorised access will be taken as trespassing. Ngāti Huarere does not accept any responsibility for anyone accessing the site,” says Mrs Brljevich.

The public is advised not to access the site until the rāhui has been lifted.