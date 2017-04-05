Iwi partnership pledges $100k for rangatahi leadership development

A new $100,000 partnership will see around 120 rangatahi affiliated to Waikato-Tainui, Ngāti Maniapoto and Ngāti Kahungunu supported to attend the Turongo me Maahina-a-rangi – Leaders by Design Summit.

Youth Minister Nikki Kaye says, “This is about supporting more young Māori to become tomorrow’s leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs.”

The Minister for Māori Development, Te Ururoa Flavell will be a guest speaker at the three-day summit, which will be held in Ngaruawahia April 7 to April 9 2017.

Kaye says, “The summit involves interactive workshops, planning sessions and a panel of national and international speakers, who will address topics including innovation, co-design and te reo me ona tikanga, or language and custom.

This investment is being made under the Partnership Fund, which sees the Government co-invest with business, philanthropic, iwi and other partners to grow youth development opportunities.”

The Partnership Fund is contributing $10,000, alongside funding and support from partners including Waikato-Tainui, Maniapoto Māori Trust Board, Ngāti Kahungunu, Te Puni Kōkiri, Mercury Energy, Trust Waikato, ASB, Tuhono and the JR McKenzie Trust.

“I want more young Māori to realise their potential and forge successful futures for themselves and others,” says Ms Kaye.

“We have incredibly talented young people and future leaders out there, and opportunities such as this will give them a boost to take their aspirations and skills to the next level.”