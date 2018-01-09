Iwi development and housing New Year focus for Mahuta

Iwi development and iwi housing initiatives is a priority for the Minister of Māori Development heading into the New Year. Nanaia Mahuta is meeting with iwi to discuss their endeavors and how the government can provide support.

Waikato-Tainui's executive board chair is welcoming any support offered by the government.

“That's a great initiative on behalf of the government,” said Rukumoana Shaafhausen.

“We will, as an iwi we are willing to work with anyone to achieve our aspirations.”

Labour implement it's taking action during their first 100 days in government, which included starting the Affordable Housing Authority and Kiwi Build programme to build 100, 000 new homes. Affordable Housing Authority will partner with iwi development companies to build new, quality, affordable housing, associated infrastructure, schools and community facilities.

Mahuta has been out amongst the tribes to hear their tribal development aspirations.

“I met with TGH, (Waikato-Tainui) business arm and updated on their commercial activities at Ruakura and the development plans for the area,” she said.

“From what I can see, the government can partner with Waikato-Tainui to fulfill our own Kiwi Build plan.”

Work is underway to build the country's largest greenfield port, commercial and also housing development at Ruakura on 480ha. It's expected to create up to 12, 000 jobs, with a commitment to employ beneficiaries.

"The benefit from our action plan is the opportunity to quip tribal members with skills, employment so they can provide for their families, to purchase affordable homes for them without any pressures to the less fortunate while living in those homes," said Mahuta.

Rotokauri Rise is a new 2000 residential home development in Western Hamilton by TGH. Last June tribal members had first dibs on homes before going to the open market. The tribe has also utilised its Right of First Refusal. 29 whānau were housed in towns like Huntly, Te Awamutu, and Cambridge.

“It's over at least a $15mil - $20mil investment over the last couple of years of our own money into housing, into the region. So we'll do that regardless because it's about looking after our people,” said Shaafhausen.

“In terms of what we could do with the government, I think it's really about accelerating the process.”

Stage 1 of Ruakura is expected to be in operation in the first half of 2019.