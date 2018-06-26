Iwi after iwi pay homage to Wetere

For four days now, Tūrangawaewae Marae has been inundated with people who have turned out to pay their respects to Ngāti Maniapoto leader Koro Wetere.

Amongst the visitors arriving today, Ngāti Porou, Taranaki and Aoraki iwi have already entered the marae gates this morning, as well as Te Whare Kāhui Ariki o Tūwharetoa.

Te Arawa is currently waiting to be called on to Tūrangawaewae Marae to pay their respects to elder and leader Koro Wetere.

There are also people returning to express their grief, pay their respects and acknowledge the connections with the many iwi who have come today.

It's understood the programme for tomorrow's final day with Koro Wetere has been set.

Te Kāea will have more information later this evening.