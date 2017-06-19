“It's important for Māori to not be whakamā about these places... but to claim them as ours” - Rawiri Paratene

The works of Arts Laureate Briar Grace-Smith have been staged at festivals throughout the world. As part of the Matariki Festival 2017, one of her classic tales, When Sun and Moon Collide, will take the stage at ASB Waterfront Theatre.

Director Rawiri Paratene says, “It's a murder mystery, it's set in Horowhenua in the wop wops. That's been one of the challenges to retain the intimacy but to fill up a beautiful theatre with a beautiful auditorium that can fit 600 people in and my hope that a great proportion of that 600 will be Māori.”

Actor Kura Forrester (Ngāti Porou) says performing this play has been a long-term goal.

“I've always admired her writing so for me this thing is like a real thing on the bucket list. It's a real gift as an actor to be able to perform Māori, particularly female Māori playwrights, to be able to be part of their work is actually a dream come true”

Rawiri Paratene encourages Māori to show support and get involved in Māori Theatre.

“I think it's important for Māori to not be whakamā about these places to not feel uncomfortable in these places but to claim them as ours”

The show is playing from the 20th June till the 6th July at the ASB Waterfront Theatre.

If you are under 30 you can now get $30 tickets to any Auckland Theatre Company main bill show. A limited number of 30 under 30 tickets are now on sale for all ATC 2017 shows.