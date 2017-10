Investigations of Moko Rangitoheriri’s death are still underway in Rotorua today.

Many will speak about the events leading up to the death of the three year old boy to support any statements that have already been stated.

Moko died in 2015 and in the same year Moko’s guardians at the time Tania Shailer and David Haerewa were sentenced to seventeen years in prison for the manslaughter of Moko.