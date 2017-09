Police are investigating a case of post-flooding vandalism after an Edgecumbe resident took to Facebook to show the damage vandals had done to her home.

Posting on the Kia Kaha Edgecumbe Facebook page, Shaz Holm reported that her home had been vandalised, with holes smashed in walls and material thrown around.

Police say, Holm's case is the only property they've received a vandalism report about so far.