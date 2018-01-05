Investigation underway to find farm stock killers

There have been many reports of farm stock being killed in Otago.

Yesterday three different cases were reported to Police of animals that had been shot overnight on properties across the region.

The first was at 10 am with a cow being shot on Akatore Road overnight, followed by a complaint that five sheep had been killed at a property on Takitakitoa Road at 11 am. Then one at 6 pm, Police took a call about a bull being killed overnight at a Rongahere Road address in Beaumont.

Three more sheep were reported dead today at 1 pm at the same property on Takitakitoa Road with two cows also killed on the property across the road.

This is a distressing time for the people affected and Police are thoroughly investigating the deaths of these animals.

Otago Police are urging those members of the public who may have been affected by this and those members who may have information which could assist the investigation to come forward.

People with information can ring Dunedin Police on 03 471 4800 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.