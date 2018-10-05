Investigation into Meka Whaitiri incident released

The report and associated documents into the incident involving Hon Meka Whaitiri and a staff member in Gisborne in August have been made public today.

Whaitiri was stood down by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern from her role as Minister of Customs following the alleged incident.

The investigation, commissioned by the Department of Internal Affairs, was carried out by David Patten, a barrister who specialises in mediation and arbitration.

In the report, Patten says the explanation provided by the staff member was a more probable explanation as to what happened than the one provided by the Minister.

“After considering this matter and, in particular, having regard to the information provided to me by Employee A, I find that the Minister did not pull and/or drag Employee A from the foyer. She did take Employee A outside the building where the meeting was taking place.”

He wrote that even though Whaitiri said the incident was a face-to-face encounter as described to him by the Minister, she, “In fact approached Employee A from slightly behind and grabbed Employee A by the arm.”

Whaitiri says she has contested some of the allegations.

“However I am disappointed my behaviour led to a complaint. I am committed to my own development, including better managing employment relationships.”

She says she has accepted the Prime Minister’s decision intends to work hard to regain her confidence.



“I am focusing on working hard for the people of Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, as a member of Labour and Māori Caucus and contributing as a Member of Parliament.”