Investigation launched following Waiouru chopper crash

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has launched an investigation into a helicopter crash which happened in Waiouru this morning.

A spokesperson from the commission told Te Kaea that three investigators have been sent to the scene.

The crash happened around 30 kilometres from Waiouru.

It’s been reported five people were on board at the time of the crash. All of the passengers have been airlifted to hospital.

The commission is expected to release more information this afternoon and says a full investigation could take up to a year.