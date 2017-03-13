Insurance claims spike following weekend of wild weather

AA Insurance says that claims spiked over the weekend as a result of flooding in Auckland.

Customers Relations Manager, AA Insurance, Amelia Macandrew says, “We handled almost 160 flood-related claims over the weekend, mainly from customers living in low-lying areas, with the most common types of damage being flooded houses, including much of their contents, as well as flooded car claims.

One customer woke up to a loud bang overnight and saw water damage to their bedroom and drawing room ceilings. They rang AA Insurance and we were able to organise safe arrangements for their home,” she says. “Another customer’s caravan lifted in the tornado, and damaged all their contents.

Most of our customers have stayed in their homes, and are focusing on the clean up today, which means we won’t know the extent of the damage or the cost until they’re able to make a full assessment, but we expect the number of claims to increase further over the coming days,” she says.

AA Insurance is on board to help customers with their flood-related claims. They are urging those requiring emergency repairs or temporary accommodation to call as soon as they can.

“It’s important to think safety first during these types of emergencies so there’s no rush to make a claim, but the sooner you let us know, the sooner we can help you,” continues Amelia. “Our experienced team is ready to help with any weather-related claims and can give customers the help they need to get things sorted quickly,” Macandrew says.

AA Insurance advises its customers to:

Make sure you, your family and pets are safe and in a dry area.

Do not attempt to inspect or repair any damage until it is safe to do so

If the floors are wet, lift your furniture off the floor to prevent staining

Keep your damaged items if they are safe to do so, or take photos – this is useful to confirm what needs replacing

If you vehicle has been damaged or suffered flooding it may be unsafe to drive

AA Insurance customers should call us as soon as you can on 0800 500 216 to report any damage to your property especially if you need emergency repairs.

Te Kāea reporter Talisa Kupenga will have more on the aftermath of the flooding that affected areas in West Auckland at the weekend.